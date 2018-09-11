School asks parents for permission to paddle students

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. — A Georgia charter school is instituting a controversial method of disciplining students — if the children’s parents give the OK.

“In this school we take discipline very seriously,” school superintendent Jody Boulineau tells CNN affiliate WRDW. “It’s just one more tool that we have in our disciplinary toolbox.”

Parents of students in grades K-9 at the Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics are being asked to give permission for campus employees to paddle children.

The school says it will follow a three-strike policy, and the paddling will take place on the third offense. Students will be suspended for five days if parents don’t agree to the physical punishment, WRDW reports.

A letter to parents reads, in part:

The students will be taken to an office behind closed doors. The student will place their hands on their knees of a piece of furniture and will be struck on the buttocks with a paddle … No more than three licks should be given.

Boulineau claims parents are “so glad that this is happening,” but WRDW reports less than a third have give consent.

Backing the new policy, Boulineau claimed, without offering evidence, that physical punishment is effective.

“There was a time where corporal punishment was kind of the norm in school and you didn’t have the problems that you have,” Boulineau said.