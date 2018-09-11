Man at center of GoFundMe dispute with homeless vet is arrested on unrelated NJ warrant: police

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The man at the center of a $400,000 GoFundMe dispute with a homeless veteran has been arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant, police said Tuesday.

Mark D’Amico was arrested at his New Jersey home Monday at 9:20 p.m. for an outstanding warrant, the Florence Township Police Department confirmed on its Facebook page.

The warrant stemmed from a traffic ticket issued to D’Amico, which he never addressed, a Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office official said.

Additional information about the traffic incident was not provided, but the official said it is not related to the GoFundMe dispute.

D’Amico was released Tuesday after posting $500 bail, an official at the Burlington County Department of Corrections said.

He and his girlfriend, Katelyn McClure, are under investigation for allegedly spending much of the $400,000 they raised for a homeless veteran.

The couple started a GoFundMe page last year for Johnny Bobbitt, who was homeless when he gave McClure $20 for gas when her vehicle became stranded on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

News outlets initially covered Bobbitt’s kind act and the couple’s subsequent gesture.

Bobbitt has since accused the couple of dipping into much the $400,000 raised for him, and a judge ordered D’Amico and McClure to give Bobbitt the money, but they claim it is all gone.

Now one or both may be indicted, according to a letter from their attorney, Ernest Badway, dated last Thursday.

“(Since) it is expected that one or both of the defendants will likely be indicted, my firm and I will no longer be able to continue our representation of them in this matter,” Badway wrote in the letter obtained by the Associated Press.