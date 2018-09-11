Bronx polling site closed for repairs may not reopen in time for voting

THE BRONX — Councilmember Rafael Salamanca and Assemblyman Michael Blake Monday took us on a disturbing tour of St. Mary’s community center on Trinity Avenue in the Bronx.

It’s been closed for weeks for much-needed repairs, but the cafeteria is supposed be a designated place to vote Thursday.

And now that might not happen.

“Youth programming for the entire summer did not happen in this space,” Salamanca said. “Kids needed to go out of their way to drop of their kids to other places.”

Assemblyman Michael Blake said there’s a hole in the ceiling and other major repairs that need to be done before it can open as a polling site.

“It’s clear we should be concerned when this will be fixed,” Blake said.

“I called NYCHA and I got a sense they did not know what was happening in this center,” Salamanca added. “Totally disrespectful to the south Bronx.”

A NYCHA spokesperson says they started repairs and promise the polling site will be open on Thursday.

