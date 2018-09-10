Robber caught on video beating, striking employees with liquor bottles in lower Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Police are searching for a man wanted for two violent robberies that occurred in lower Manhattan on Sunday, leaving an 88-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The first incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. inside Seward Park Liquors, located at 53 Ludlow St. in the Lower East Side.

Police said an unknown individual approached an employee with a bottle of liquor in his hands and threatened to hit him if the employee didn't handover cash from the register. when the employee refused, the individual proceeded to hit him with the bottle and continued to throw other bottles at him.

The employee ran out of the store and the individual removed approximately $200 in cash from the register.

The man fled the scene on foot southbound on Ludlow Street. The victim was treated at the scene by first responders.

Police said the man was wearing an orange tank top, blue jeans and red sneakers during the first incident.

The second incident happened about two hours later inside Reno Fashion, located at 498 Laguardia Pl. in Greenwich Village. Police said the same individual punched and kicked two employees: an 88-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man.

Police said the man struck the male employee on the head with several glass jars and a ceramic pot. The man attempted to remove money from the cash register but was unsuccessful. He fled the store on foot northbound on Laguardia Place.

Police said both victims were hospitalized for numerous lacerations to their head in serious but stable condition.

Police said the man was wearing an orange baseball cap, orange t-shirt and blue jeans during the second incident.

He is described to be between 45 to 60-years-old.

