NYPD scuba divers rescue four people trapped inside a vehicle submerged in water

BREEZY POINT, Queens — NYPD scuba divers rescued four people trapped inside their vehicle after it submerged in the water during a fishing trip at Breezy Point Beach.

Police responded to the 911 call at about 7:30 p.m. near Oceanside Avenue on Sunday. Police said when officers arrived to the scene, they saw a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck in the sand, partially submerged in water.

NYPD scuba divers, deployed from a police helicopter, entered the water and rescued four passengers trapped inside the truck: a 27-year-old man; a 58-year-old man; a 44-year-old man; and a 28-year-old woman.

Police said all four passengers were treated at the scene and refused additional medical treatment.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the 27-year-old driver and his passengers drove onto the beach, where they began fishing. The water began to rise, submerging the wheels of the vehicle in the sand.

Police said after the passengers made the 911 call, the tide continued to rise and the backseat of the truck continued to fill with water.

The incident is being investigated by park police. There were no immediate summonses or arrests.