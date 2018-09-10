Legendary rocker Gene Simmons shares a drink with PIX11 anchors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many know him as one of the founders of the legendary rock group Kiss, but Gene Simmons has a lot more going on than just music. His book, "27: The Legend & Mythology of the 27 Club," is about to be released. Simmons is also behind MoneyBag Sodas--a new premium soda line. He shared a few cold ones with PIX11 anchors Craig Treadway and Kala Rama.

