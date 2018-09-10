FLOOD WARNING ISSUED FOR QUEENS, NASSAU, NEW JERSEY
Legendary rocker Gene Simmons shares a drink with PIX11 anchors

Posted 4:37 PM, September 10, 2018

Many know him as one of the founders of the legendary rock group Kiss, but Gene Simmons has a lot more going on than just music.  His book, "27: The Legend & Mythology of the 27 Club," is about to be released.  Simmons is also behind MoneyBag Sodas--a new premium soda line.  He shared a few cold ones with PIX11 anchors Craig Treadway and Kala Rama.

For information about MoneyBag Sodas, visit GeneSimmonsMoneyBag.com. For more information about Gene Simmons visit www.genesimmons.com, Twitter: @genesimmons, Instagram: @genesimmons, Facebook: @officialgenesimmons