NEW JERSEY — A flood watch is in effect for much of New Jersey shore through Monday night. A coastal flood warning remains in effect through this morning for the New Jersey shore.

We can expect periods of rain, possibly heavy at times. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over much of New Jersey.

The high temperature will be 63 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Coastal Flood Advisories and Warnings are in effect across the region. For locations, timing, and additional details click the link: https://t.co/HJPT9fqunf pic.twitter.com/dZWT4Okmfk — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 9, 2018

PIX11’s Joseph Punday contributed to this report