Fashion brand KÛR presents its ‘compact traveller’ collection during its first NYFW show

Fashion brand KÛR presented its new 'compact traveller' collection during it's first New York Fashion Week show. The new collection is a hybrid of business casual and leisure, featuring one-of-a-kind handcrafted pieces.

Kasuni Rathnasuriya, originally from Sri Lanka, founded KÛR in 2009. Her handcrafted pieces feature Dutch and Portuguese lace from her home country.

Rathnasuriya says one handmade blouse takes up to 700 hours to make.

