Bronx senior center plagued by flooding, rats falling from ceiling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX -- Councilmember Rafael Salamanca and Assemblyman Michael Blake asked PIX11 to visit the Melrose-Mott Haven Senior Center on 152nd Street.

“It serves over 200 seniors a day," Salamanca said. "And we have NYCHA to fix the ceiling. The promises it would be done."

Blake said "enough is enough."

Carmen Vasquez said "rats are falling from the ceiling when we play BINGO. It’s scary."

A NYCHA spokesperson said plumbers will be working on the leak Monday and the leak will be fixed by the end of the day. They also promised that tiles in the lunchroom ceiling will be replaced soon and on Wednesday there will be an extermination.

If you have a story inside public housing, upload a video to Monica Morales on Facebook.