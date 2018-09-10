Bronx senior center plagued by flooding, rats falling from ceiling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Councilmember Rafael Salamanca and Assemblyman Michael Blake asked PIX11 to visit the Melrose-Mott Haven Senior Center on 152nd street.

“It serves over 200 seniors a day," Salamanca said. "And we have NYCHA to fix the ceiling. The promises it would be done."

“Enough is a Enough,” Blake said.

“Rats are falling from the ceiling when we play BINGO. It’s scary," Carmen Vasquez said.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 News plumbers will be working on the leak Monday, and the leak will be fixed by the end of the day. A spokesperson also promises tiles in the lunchroom ceiling will be replaced soon and Wednesday there will be an extermination.

