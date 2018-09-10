9/11 volunteer opportunities in NYC

Love your neighbor: 9/11 Day of Service
Join the Muslim-Jewish Solidarity Committee at the Community Kitchen and Food Pantry of West Harlem to serve and prep food to those in need.
When: Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m.
Where: 252 W. 116th St., Manhattan
More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1026262950907929/
The Mission Continues: 9/11 service project in Brownsville
Military veterans and supporters of The Mission Continues will gather at Van Dyke Playground for a revitalization project. In addition to Wednesday’s day of service event, the organization is looking for volunteers on Tuesday to help sort tools and lay down tape boundaries for the creation of handball courts.
When: Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m.
Where: Corner of Dumont Avenue and Powell Street, Brooklyn
More info: https://missioncontinues.org/event/details?id=a1l1W000006UOZZQA4
New York Blood Center blood drives
The New York Blood Center will host 95 donation drives in the NYC area during week of Sept. 11.
When: Tuesday, Sept. 11 through Friday, Sept. 14
Where: Various locations in the five boroughs, Long Island, Hudson Valley and New Jersey
For a full list of times and locations, click here. For more information on donating or setting up your own drive, visit https://www.nybloodcenter.org/blood
9/11 Memorial and Museum volunteers
Volunteers offer assistance, help with directions and provide information on programming and exhibitions.
When: Ongoing
Where: 180 Greenwich St., Manhattan
More info: https://www.volunteermatch.org/results/opp_detail.jsp?oppid=893053
Mental health professionals needed to help military veterans
The Soldiers Project is looking for licensed and insured mental health professionals to volunteer at its NYC office, working with post-9/11 military veterans and their families. Volunteers will receive training specific to serving military veterans’ needs.
When: Ongoing
Where: TBD
More info: https://www.thesoldiersproject.org/clinical-volunteer/