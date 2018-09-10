9/11 volunteer opportunities in NYC

Love your neighbor: 9/11 Day of Service

Join the Muslim-Jewish Solidarity Committee at the Community Kitchen and Food Pantry of West Harlem to serve and prep food to those in need.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m.

Where: 252 W. 116th St., Manhattan

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1026262950907929/

The Mission Continues: 9/11 service project in Brownsville

Military veterans and supporters of The Mission Continues will gather at Van Dyke Playground for a revitalization project. In addition to Wednesday’s day of service event, the organization is looking for volunteers on Tuesday to help sort tools and lay down tape boundaries for the creation of handball courts.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m.

Where: Corner of Dumont Avenue and Powell Street, Brooklyn

More info: https://missioncontinues.org/event/details?id=a1l1W000006UOZZQA4

New York Blood Center blood drives

The New York Blood Center will host 95 donation drives in the NYC area during week of Sept. 11.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 11 through Friday, Sept. 14

Where: Various locations in the five boroughs, Long Island, Hudson Valley and New Jersey

For a full list of times and locations, click here. For more information on donating or setting up your own drive, visit https://www.nybloodcenter.org/blood

9/11 Memorial and Museum volunteers

Volunteers offer assistance, help with directions and provide information on programming and exhibitions.

When: Ongoing

Where: 180 Greenwich St., Manhattan

More info: https://www.volunteermatch.org/results/opp_detail.jsp?oppid=893053

Mental health professionals needed to help military veterans

The Soldiers Project is looking for licensed and insured mental health professionals to volunteer at its NYC office, working with post-9/11 military veterans and their families. Volunteers will receive training specific to serving military veterans’ needs.

When: Ongoing

Where: TBD

More info: https://www.thesoldiersproject.org/clinical-volunteer/