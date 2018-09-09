Woman steals wallet from sleeping commuter on train in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Authorities are searching for the woman accused of robbing a man while he was sleeping on the train in Brooklyn.

On July 29, the 22-year-old man fell asleep while riding the southbound L train at about 9:30 a.m.

When the victim woke up in the vicinity of the Myrtle and Wyckoff Avenues subway station, he noticed his wallet was missing and called police, authorities said.

Investigation revealed later that day, an unidentified woman was seen using the victim’s credit card at various stores in Brooklyn, police said.

About $500 worth of charges was made on the credit card, said police.

The woman is described to be in her 40s and was last seen wearing a pink and black floral dress.