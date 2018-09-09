Sports betting in NJ heats up as NFL season kicks off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONMOUTH PARK, N.J. — William Hill Race and Sports Book at New Jersey’s Monmouth Park was packed for the first Sunday of the NFL season.

Sports fans came to wager on all of Sunday’s football games, making the stakes even higher for their teams to pull out a win.

“This is real money, and you can win it instantly,” said New Jersey resident Michael Candell.

“When you watch the game just for your fandom, it’s one thing, but when you have money on the line...it’s just that much better,” said football fan Jon Fazio.

The Sports Book operated as a sports bar for its first five years, anticipating sports betting becoming legal in NJ.

William Hill US CEO Joe Asher said they have been anticipating the start of the NFL season.

"It's been five years and it opened as a sports bar. One day, we knew sports betting was going to be legal in New Jersey," Asher said.

The company currently owns two sports book locations in NJ, with a third in the works in Atlantic City.