Pole punctures ceiling of NJ Transit train with passengers on board

NEW YORK — A pole punctured the ceiling of an NJ Transit train as passengers rode from Secaucus to Penn Station on Friday.

Around 11:15 p.m. a woman on board said the train was hit by an object, she wrote on Twitter. There were sparks and smoke in the car.

The people on board were transferred to a rescue train around 12:30 a.m. None of the approximately 1,100 people on board were injured.

“Fortunately, no one was injured and we remain in close contact with Amtrak as part of the ongoing investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident,” said NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett.

“NJ TRANSIT takes this incident extremely seriously,” the agency said in a release. “The safety of our customers and employees remains our highest priority.”