NY Democratic committee apologizes over mailer implying Cynthia Nixon is anti-Semitic

NEW YORK — Just days away from when Democrats choose who will represent the party in this year’s gubernatorial elections, the newest controversy is heating up.

Gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon expressed outrage over a mailer sent out by the Democratic Party suggesting she is anti-Semitic.

Nixon is demanding a correction and wants to get to the bottom of how the mailer was sent out.

The executive director of the New York Democratic Committee apologized, saying they would work with the Nixon campaign to send out a mailing of her choosing following the incident.

“The state Party sent out a wrong and inappropriate mailer — we will work with the Nixon campaign to send out a mailing of their choosing to the same universe of people,” he tweeted.

Nixon, whose two eldest children are Jewish, has raised concern over the rise in anti-Semitism.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who often clashes with the governor, weighed in, tweeting the situation is “beyond acceptable,” calling for the state party to “compensate the Nixon campaign immediately.”

Nixon’s opponent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said he thinks the “mailer is a mistake.”