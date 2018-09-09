News Closeup: Fixing NYC’s broken transit system

New York City’s subway system has been in decline for years: crumbling infrastructure, overcrowded trains, delays, derailments and those endless signal problems.

The situation has grown so bad that it prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year to declare a state of emergency.

To fix the mess, the state has brought in an expert with a history of turning around troubled transit systems in London and Toronto. In this edition of News Closeup, hear from MTA NYC Transit president Andy Byford on his plans to do the same for New York City.