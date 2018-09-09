Flood warning issued for Queens, Nassau; flood advisory in place for parts of NY, NJ

NEW YORK — A coastal flood warning is in effect for southern Queens and Nassau, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

The warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday until midnight. Impacts will include widespread flooding of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

A flood advisory is also in effect for Manhattan, the Bronx and northern Queens from 8 a.m. Monday through 1 p.m.

Towns around the area could get more than 2 inches of rain.

Governor Andrew Cuomo urged caution over the expected heavy rainfall, which could continue through Monday evening.

“With more heavy rain forecast for areas already impacted by last month’s flash flooding, it is critical that residents take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their families safe,” said Governor Cuomo. “Personnel across the state stand ready to assist with equipment and supplies should the heavy rain cause damage or any emergency situations.”

Wind advisories may be issued in some areas, according to the NWS.

The storms are developing as a warm front south of the region slowly lifts northward. It is expected to pass late Monday.

The potential flooding comes as Hurricane Florence moves toward the East Coast. It could make landfall on Thursday.