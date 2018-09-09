De Blasio won’t endorse Cuomo or Nixon in NY governor race

NEW YORK — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says he won’t endorse Gov. Andrew Cuomo or challenger Cynthia Nixon in the Democratic primary for governor.

The mayor said in a statement Saturday evening that endorsing a candidate would be counterproductive to his advocacy of New York City interests with the next governor and lieutenant governor.

He offered praise for both candidates. Of Nixon, a close friend and early supporter of his mayoral campaign, de Blasio said: “Her presence in this primary has created real momentum for reform.”

Of Cuomo, with whom he’s often at odds, de Blasio said “there is more that unites us than divides us.” He credited Cuomo for marriage equality, the raised minimum wage, paid family leave and challenging President Trump.

The primary is on Sept. 13.