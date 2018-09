CORONA, Queens — A 70-year-old man was fatally struck by an SUV early Sunday morning, police said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to the head and body when police responded to a 911 call around 5 a.m., officials said. He’d been hit by a 40-year-old woman driving an SUV near Northern Boulevard and 108th Street.

The driver stayed at the scene and no charges have been filed.

Police have not yet identified the victim.