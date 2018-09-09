16-year-old NJ girl stabbed to death; man in Long Branch police custody

LONG BRANCH, NJ — A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Long Branch on Saturday night and her alleged killer is in police custody, officials said.

Police responding to a 911 call found the teenage victim on Van Pelt Place around 10:40 p.m., officials said. She was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

Bryan Cordero-Castro, 20, was charged in the teen’s death. He knew the victim.

Police hit Cordero-Castro with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and attempted escape charges.

No additional information is currently available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Wayne Raynor, of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Detective Joseph Spitale at 732-222-1000.