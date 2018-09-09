14-year-old boy on bike dies after being hit by Jeep, then a car on Long Island street

RONKONKOMA, NY — A 14-year-old boy on a bike was fatally struck Saturday night by a Jeep and then a car.

The teen was hit by a Jeep on Lakeland Avenue near Union Parkway around 8:10 p.m., police said. A 20-year-old passenger got out of the Jeep to help the teen and was hit by a car, which also then struck the bicyclist.

The teen was rushed to a local hospital, but he didn’t survive, officials said. The Jeep passenger who was hit when he tried to help the teen was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and were not injured.

Police have not yet released the teen’s name.