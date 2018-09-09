1 firefighter injured after fire breaks out at Queens apartment

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — One firefighter was injured as crews battle a fire that erupted at a Queens apartment building Sunday evening.
The blaze broke out on the seventh floor of 439 Beach 22nd Street in Far Rockaway and quickly spread to the apartment’s cockloft, FDNY tweeted.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.
Citizen video shows flames and thick smoke coming from the building’s seventh floor.
