Thieves beat, rob Staten Island man before fleeing: police

ELM PARK, N.Y. — Police are searching for two men they say beat and robbed a man in Staten Island on Friday.

The incident occurred at about 3:55 p.m. on Bennett Street near Jewitt Avenue in Elm Park.

Police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk when two unidentified individuals approached him and struck him in the head. The victim, 19, fell to the ground and the two individuals struck him again repeatedly.

Police said the two men took the victim's gold-colored Samsung Galaxy cellphone, valued at $250.

Police released surveillance video showing the individuals fleeing after the incident.

The victim suffered pain and bruising to his lip, but refused medical treatment.

Police said the two men they are looking for are between 18 and 20 years old.

