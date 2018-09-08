Teen charged in shooting death of 17-year-old girl in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST FARMS, Bronx —A teen has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl in the Bronx, police said Saturday.

Julius Romero, of the Bronx, allegedly fired numerous gunshots into a group of people, striking 17-year-old Vlana Roberts. The incident happened on June 9 near East 181st Street and Vyse Avenue.

Roberts suffered a gunshot wound to her torso and was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Romero has been charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

40.843061 -73.881600