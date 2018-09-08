× ‘Swatting’ hoax caller threatens to ‘blow up’ NJ gas station, police say

BERGENFIELD, N.J. — Authorities responded to a New Jersey gas station early Saturday after a man called, threatening to “blow the place up,” police said.

Police received a call at about 5:13 a.m. from an unknown man using an unknown number, stating he had hostages inside the BP Gas station at New Bridge Road in Bergenfield and threatened to “blow the place up,” according to officials.

Officers responded to the scene as the man continued calling, threatening to blow up the building before hanging up, according to police.

The Bergen County SWAT Team, Bomb Squad and Hostage Negotiators also responded to the scene.

When officials entered the business, no occupants or explosive devices were found, said cops. The scene was cleared.

Authorities have identified the caller involved in the “swatting incident,” and they are expected to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, said police.