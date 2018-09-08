Subway station reopens after 17 years at World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 1 train is complete again.

At noon Saturday, the subway station on the grounds of the World Trade Center reopened. It was destroyed in the attacks and it had to be rebuilt.

The MTA project began in 2015 when the Port Authority turned over the shell of the station after major rebuilding projects were mainly complete above ground.

It will be known as WTC-Cortlandt Street Station.

The new station is fully accessible and it has fewer columns for easier customer flow. Transit officials describe it as "air-tempered to reduce ambient temperatures on hot days."

"The station’s name references its location within the World Trade Center site as well as its legacy under Cortlandt Street, which existed above the station when the 1 line originally opened in July 1918 but was demolished during the construction of the World Trade Center in the late 1960s," said the MTA in an emailed statement.

Officials attended an event Saturday to mark the opening.

A new mosaic was created by artist Ann Hamilton.

The words of the Declaration of Independence and the 1948 United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights are written on the subway walls.