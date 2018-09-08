Six things to know about Naomi Osaka, the first Japanese athlete to win a Grand Slam final

QUEENS, N.Y. – After a heated match with Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka made history on Saturday as the first Japanese athlete to win a Grand Slam singles title.

The 20-year-old professional tennis player has called the match with Williams a “dream match.” Osaka beat Williams with a final score of 6-2, 6-4 after Williams was penalized for a third code violation.

Osaka credits 36-year-old Williams as her idol and inspiration.

“She’s the main reason why I started playing tennis,” Osaka previously told the The New York Times.

Here are 6 things to know about Naomi Osaka:

1.) This isn’t the first time Osaka beat Serena Williams

According to The Telegraph, Osaka beat Williams in March with a 6-3, 6-2 in Miami. Osaka shared her excitement after the match on social media by simply saying “omg.”

2.) Osaka played Venus Williams last year

In July of 2017, she played Venus Williams in the third round at Wimbledon, according to The Chicago Tribune. She shared a photo online following the match.

3.) Her sister, Mari Osaka, is also a professional tennis player

Naomi’s older sister Mari, 22, began playing professional tennis in 2014, a year after Naomi did. The pair have been playing the sport since they were kids, according to the W Magazine.

In July, the outlet wrote about the duo in piece titled “Mari and Naomi Osaka Could Be the Next Venus and Serena Williams.”

4.) Her mother is Japanese and her father derives from Haiti

Osaka represents Japan and grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She also comes from a Haitian background with her mother from Japan and her dad from Haiti.

5.) She frequently gives back to the community, including philanthropic efforts in Haiti

6.) She’s not good at volleyball

Although the champion tennis player has had much much success on the tennis field, she hasn’t had much luck when it comes to volleyball. Osaka joked about her poor skills with the sport on Instagram.