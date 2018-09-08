Amtrack, NJ Transit service delayed in and out of Penn Station

NEW YORK — Amtrak and New Jersey Transit service has resumed with delays after service was temporarily suspended into and out of Penn Station Saturday morning.
Crews have been working to repair overhead wire issues at New York Penn Station, Amtrak tweeted.
Power has been restored to one track in New York Penn Station. Eastbound trains will start moving first as power restoration continues to be worked on the other track, the agency said.
Shortly after midnight Saturday, the agency tweeted delay traveling through New York Penn Station due to catenary wire issues on the west side tubes.
New Jersey Transit service has resumed and is operating with 30-minute delays into and out of Penn Station.
PATH is cross-honoring NJT rail tickets at Newark, Hoboken, World Trade Center and Journal Square.
NJT buses are also accepting NJT rail tickets system-wide.