Amtrack, NJ Transit service delayed in and out of Penn Station

NEW YORK — Amtrak and New Jersey Transit service has resumed with delays after service was temporarily suspended into and out of Penn Station Saturday morning.

Crews have been working to repair overhead wire issues at New York Penn Station, Amtrak tweeted.

Power has been restored to one track in New York Penn Station. Eastbound trains will start moving first as power restoration continues to be worked on the other track, the agency said.

UPDATE: Crews were able to get power restored to one track in NYP. East bound trains will start moving first. Trains 150 and 66 will be the first trains to get moving again. Crews are still working to get power restored to the other track. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) September 8, 2018

UPDATE: The following trains have started moving again: Train 89 is 2hrs 30min late; 131 is 1hr 50mins late; 79 is 1hr 30mins late. We will continue to update as information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) September 8, 2018

Shortly after midnight Saturday, the agency tweeted delay traveling through New York Penn Station due to catenary wire issues on the west side tubes.

New Jersey Transit service has resumed and is operating with 30-minute delays into and out of Penn Station.

Train service operating in/out of PSNY with 30-minute delays due to single tracking around Amtrak overhead wire issues in both Hudson River Tunnels. PATH is cross-honoring NJT rail tix/passes at Newark, HOB, WTC & Journal Sq. NJT bus & private carriers cross-honoring rail tix. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) September 8, 2018

PATH is cross-honoring NJT rail tickets at Newark, Hoboken, World Trade Center and Journal Square.

NJT buses are also accepting NJT rail tickets system-wide.