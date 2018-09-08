Security guard, teen stabbed at Yonkers movie theater

YONKERS, N.Y. — A security guard was stabbed at a Yonkers movie theater early Saturday, authorities said.

Police received a call of a fight and possible assault at about 12:07 a.m. at the Cross County Multiplex Cinemas in Yonkers.

The fight had broken up when police arrived, and officers found the 40-year-old theater security guard with a stab wound to his leg, authorities said.

A second victim, a 17-year-old boy was located at a local hospital with a stab wound to his leg, police said.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Yonkers Police at 914-377-7724. All calls will remain confidential.