Arrest made in rape of woman on the Washington Bridge

MANHATTAN — Police have arrested the man accused of raping a woman and sexually assaulting another on the Washington Bridge.

Pedro Rodriguez, 21, was taken into custody and faces first-degree rape charges.

In both incidents, Rodriguez allegedly approached women in their 20s as they walked the Washington Bridge toward Manhattan.

On Aug. 25, he demanded money from a 20-year-old woman around 1:30 a.m., went through her bag and raped her, police said.

He’d previously sexually assaulted a 26-year-old woman just after midnight on Feb. 20, police said. The man threatened her with a knife, demanded money and shoved his hand inside of the woman’s pants.

Police initially took a man connected to the incidents into custody, but he was later released, authorities said.