Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to win US Open title

NEW YORK — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament:

5:40 p.m.

Naomi Osaka won the U.S. Open to become the first Grand Slam champion from Japan, beating Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4 after the American was penalized one game for a third code violation.

Williams was given three code violations by chair umpire Carlos Ramos, the third leading to an automatic loss of a game in the second set.

___

5:25 p.m.

Serena Williams was given a second violation, this one for smashing her racket, and again yelled at the chair umpire who had given her a first warning for coaching.

The second code violation cost Williams a point, meaning Naomi Osaka had a 15-0 even before hitting her first serve in the sixth game of the second set.

Williams had been given a first violation by Carlos Ramos for coaching earlier in the set, telling him that she’d “rather lose” than cheat.

She resumed that argument after the second violation, still angry about the first violation. She unwrapped a new racket and then took the court to argue again some more about coaching.

“You owe me an apology,” she said. “I have never cheated in my life!”

___

5:05 p.m.

Serena Williams angrily responded to a code violation for coaching by telling the chair umpire that she’d “rather lose” than cheat.

Williams was given the violation by Carlos Ramos of Portugal in the second game of the second set while Naomi Osaka was serving.

Williams approached the chair and told Ramos that she was not being coached but rather being given a thumbs up from her box, which she said she not have been a violation.

“I don’t cheat to win. I’d rather lose,” she told Ramos.

___

4:55 p.m.

Naomi Osaka has won the first set over Serena Williams in the U.S. Open women’s final, 6-2.

Osaka ran off five straight games after Williams held serve to open the match.

It was another dominant start for the 20-year-old native of Japan, who has dropped just one set en route to her first Grand Slam final. She has lost only 30 games in her seven matches.

___

4:20 p.m.

Serena Williams has begun play in her 31st career Grand Slam final, and Naomi Osaka her first.

Williams is trying for her 24th major singles title, which would tie Margaret Court’s record. Osaka is trying to win Japan’s first Grand Slam singles title.

Williams, who will turn 37 later this month, would break her own record for the oldest Grand Slam women’s champion. Osaka, 20, would become the youngest U.S. Open champion since Maria Sharapova was 19 in 2006.

___

3:45 p.m.

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka will play the U.S. Open women’s final with the roof closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tournament officials announced that because of a high probability of rain from the afternoon through evening, the roofs at Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadium had been closed and would stay that way for the remainder of Saturday’s play.

Matches on outer courts that were affected by rain were to be moved indoors.