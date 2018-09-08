89-year-old woman scammed out of $37K in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — An 89-year-old woman was scammed out of money by someone pretending to be her loved one, police said.

The woman received a call on July 20 at her Upper East Side apartment. The caller told her a loved one was arrested in Florida and needed money, police said.

Later that day, a man met the victim at her home on East 62nd Street and received money from her, police said.

Over the following days, women was asked for money twice in the same money and each time, she gave more cash to the men who met her at her home. In all, she gave the scammers $37,300, police said.

The culprits who allegedly tricked her and took her cash are described as males, one of whom is in his 20s. One is 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 200 pounds, while the other was described as having a thin build and a beard.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).