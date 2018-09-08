89-year-old woman scammed by man pretending to be jailed loved one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — An 89-year-old woman was scammed out of money by someone pretending to be her loved one, police reported.

The woman received a call on July 20 at her Upper East Side apartment, advising her a loved one was arrested in Florida and needed money, police said.

Later that day, a man met the victim at her residence on East 62nd Street and received money from her, cops said.

Within the following days, the same request was repeated twice and the woman gave more funds to the men meeting her at her residence, totaling $37,300, according to police.

The individuals are described as:

1: Male, 5-feet-5-inches to 5-feet-7inches, and about 200 pounds.

2: Male, 23 to 27 years old with a thin build and a beard.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).