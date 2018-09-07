See inside the new train hall being built next to Penn Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the corner of 33rd Street and 8th Avenue, riders can connect to the New York City Subway, New Jersey Transit, and the Long Island Rail Road.

Penn Station serves more than 600,000 commuters every day.

The 106-year-old Farley Post Office Building is across the avenue from the busy transit center. New entrances have opened in the facility that lead to railroads.

A big project has been underway since 2016 and it is scheduled to open in 2020.

The new train hall will feature new platforms and tracks for LIRR and Amtrak and there will be commercial space.

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo highlighted the project on Thursday during a discussion about infrastructure. His presentation acknowledged the challenges facing mass transit in and around New York.

Some of the projects have not been funded.

Riders continue to demand improvements to service and schedules.