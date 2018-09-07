Paul McCartney’s secret show location in NYC revealed

NEW YORK — Paul McCartney’s secret invite-only show will be held at Grand Central Terminal Friday at 8 p.m.

McCartney’s 17th solo-album, Egypt Station, dropped on Friday. The former star of the Beatles dropped hints abut the secret concert during a Thursday night appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s a surprise gig. We haven’t been telling anyone… But the album’s title is ‘Egypt Station’ so there might be a little clue there — station,” he hinted. “It might be a grand show, I don’t know.”

A total of 50,000 special-edition metro cards advertising McCartney’s new album were printed and being sold at the 42nd Street-Grand Central station in the larger vending machines and station booths. It wasn’t immediately clear how many metro cards sold, but sellers were posting them on eBay for up to $40.

Metro-North Railroad tweeted out that Park Avenue 42 Street entrance will be closed from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. for a “private event.”

McCartney’s Grand Central concert will be streamed on his official YouTube channel. His world tour will kick off in Canada on Sept. 17.

