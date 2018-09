MANHATTAN — Emergency responders are investigating a manhole fire and possible power outages in Lower Manhattan on Friday, according to FDNY.

Fire officials responded to Walter Street and Broadway, bordering Chinatown and Tribeca, at 10:56 a.m., FDNY officials said.

A small fire was seen in the area, and smoke filled the streets, video on the Citizen app showed.

There are also reports of power outages, and Con Ed is responding to the scene, FDNY officials said.