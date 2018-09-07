VIDEO: Man wanted for knifepoint robbery in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — The NYPD is asking the public's help identifying an individual wanted in connection to a knifepoint robbery in Brooklyn.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Police said the victim, a 42-year-old man, was walking on the sidewalk near Stockton Street and Tompkins Avenue when he was approached by an unidentified man. The man pulled out a knife, pushed the victim against a wall and demanded he empty out his pockets.

Police said the robber took $3,300 in cash from the victim and fled westbound on Stockton Street.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

Police said the wanted individual is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and in his 30s to 40s. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, navy blue baseball t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).