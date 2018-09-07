Attempted rapist follows woman to Williamsburg apartment: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Authorities are searching for the man wanted for an attempted rape in Brooklyn.

On Monday at about 7:45 a.m., the man allegedly followed a 42-year-old woman into her apartment building along Berry and South 10th Streets in Williamsburg.

The man began to physically attack the victim by placing his hand over her mouth and attempted to sexually assault her, police said.

The woman was able to resist, and the man fled on South 10th Street, authorities said.

The victim was not injured.

The man is described to have a slim build and close cut hair, 160 to 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sneakers, a baseball cap and a crossbody bag.