‘Frozen’ Broadway actor takes away Trump flag being waved during curtain call

Curtain calls are usually not what you talk about after seeing a broadway show, but not every broadway show ends like this.

When a theatergoer began waving a Trump flag while cast members were bowing for the audience, actor Timothy Hughes snatched it away from his hands and threw it off stage.

He posted on Instagram about the incident:

“What does it say about our country and politics when a man at the show tonight felt the need to protest Disney’s Frozen on Broadway with a pro Trump flag?? How frightening is it that our show’s messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump? The curtain call is a thank you between actors and audience, a final connection to end a shared experience. I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform. Not at our show! Not in front of my beautiful, diverse, talented cast at @frozenbroadway. I appreciate everyone’s support. #resist #lovewins #lovetrumpshate”

According to a theatergoer who snapped a picture of the audience member outside, the flag bearer did get the flag back after waiting outside the theater.