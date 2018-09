WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — A man riding a bicycle is in critical condition after he struck a pole in the Bronx.

The 37-year-old man was riding his bike along Westchester Avenue and E 160th Street in Woodstock at about 1:15 a.m. when he lost control and crashed into a pole, police said.

The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered head trauma and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, cops said.