Arrest made in attempted rape of woman in Bay Ridge alleyway

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — A man was arrested in the attempted rape of a woman who was forced into an alleyway in Bay Ridge and assaulted last month.

Emmanuel Martinez- Hernandez, 24, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with attempted rape, forcible touching and sexual abuse.

The 27-year-old woman was near 90th Street and 5th Avenue when she was attacked just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 25, an NYPD spokesperson said. She was thrown to the ground and her clothes were torn off.

A good Samaritan intervened after spotting the sexual assault, police said. They struggled and the attacker fled the scene.

“She was screaming and I went to help her,” the good Samaritan told PIX11 News. He did not want his identity revealed. “I have a family so it was right for me to help. I hope she’s OK.”

