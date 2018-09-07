84-year-old man struck and killed on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — An 84-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle in Manhattan Thursday night.

Police received a call shortly after 8:30 p.m. about a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian along East 72nd Street between Second and Third Avenues on the Upper East Side.

When they arrived, police found Irwin Cohen unconscious, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cohen was walking along East 72nd Street, attempting to cross the street mid-block when a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban driving by struck him, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

No arrests have been made and investigation remains ongoing.