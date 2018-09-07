3 people threaten man with butcher knife in Queens robbery, police say

MURRAY HILL, Queens — Authorities are searching for the three men accused of threatening another man with a butcher knife during a Queens robbery.

Police said three unknown men approached a 32-year-old man inside the basement stairwell of the Hawaii Relax Spa in Murray Hill at about 1:50 a.m Thursday.

One individual displayed a butcher knife as two other men took the victim’s wallet and backpack before fleeing on Northern Boulevard, police said.

The alleged thieves got away with $100 in cash, a MacBook Air, Beats headphones and a Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

The individuals are identified as:

Individual one: Male, 16 to 19 years old, 160 pounds, with a mustache, goatee and cut, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and an earring in his left ear.

Individual two: Male, 16 to 19 years old, 160 pounds, with short and curly dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike jogging jacket, light-colored jeans and white sneakers.

Individual three: Male, 16 to 19 years old, 160 pounds, with long, black Afro. He was last seen wearing an earring in his left ear, a red Nike Air hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

