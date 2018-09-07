2nd span of Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge to open Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to open the second span of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

The Westchester-bound span will officially open to traffic Saturday morning.

Cuomo will hold an opening ceremony Friday.

The opening will cause another traffic shift, as four lanes of Westchester-bound traffic will be moved from one bridge span and shifted to another.

So far, traffic both ways was taken from the old Tappan Zee Bridge to just one of the new spans.

By 8 p.m. Friday, the shift begins to move Westchester-bound traffic onto its own span.

The full transition is expected to be complete by 7 a.m. Saturday.

The spans will have four lanes of traffic in each direction. Cuomo also announced a State-of-the-Art bus service will begin between Rockland and Westchester by the end of October.

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is the first cable-stayed bridge across the Hudson River, featuring eight 419-foot towers.

By next year, officials hope to have a shared walking and bike path complete.

As for the toll price of the new bridge, the exact amount of how much drivers need to pay has not been disclosed.