Thief sought in series of Queens break-ins

WOODHAVEN, Queens — Authorities are looking for a man suspected of breaking in to several Queens homes and stealing thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry.

Police said the same person broke into at least four residential buildings in Woodhaven between May 11 and Aug. 27 by climbing through the victims' windows while they were inside. Sometimes the victims were sleeping.

The thief made off with about $500 during an Aug. 20 burglary in which he broke into a 54-year-old woman's apartment along 86th Avenue and 96th Street while she was sleeping, police said.

About $1,500 worth of jewelry was stolen during an Aug. 27 break-in in which he burglarized a 61-year-old woman's home, police said.

No property was reported missing during two break-ins on May 11 and Aug. 25, police said.

No injuries were reported during any of the break-ins.

The alleged thief is described as being about 18 to 24 years old and 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. Police released a photo of him with a request for help from the public to find him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).