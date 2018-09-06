Teen sexually assaulted while walking to school in NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — Police are searching for the man accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl while she was walking to school Wednesday morning.

The teen was walking along Muhammad Ali Avenue and Broome Street in Newark at about 7:30 a.m. when a man approached her and forced her into the rear seat of a black 4-door vehicle, police said.

She was able to escape unharmed, according to authorities.

The man is described to be between 25 and 30 years old with a beard, a low haircut with waves and was last seen wearing black framed sunglasses.

Police believe the vehicle the teen was forced into was a Cadillac.

Parents are urged to keep a look out for children and report any suspicious vehicles in the area when children are present.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All tips are kept confidential.