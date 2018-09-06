Scorching heat prompts early dismissal at several NJ schools

NEW JERSEY — With a heat advisory in effect through the evening and temperatures expected to remain in the 90s, several New Jersey schools will dismiss their students early Thursday, Sept. 6.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of the tri-state area until 7 p.m. as heat index values will reach 100 degrees and humidity levels are expected to be high.

The following schools will be closing early Thursday:

Bergen County

Fort Lee Public Schools: Early dismissal

Hackensack Public Schools: Early dismissal at 12:30 p.m.

Hasbrouck Heights School District: Early dismissal

Lodi Public Schools: Half-day session

Midland Park Public Schools: 12:30 p.m. early dismissal

Norwood Public School: Early dismissal

Teaneck Public Schools: Half-day schedule

Tenafly Public Schools: Early dismissal

Ramsey School District: Minimum day schedule

Waldwick School District: Early dismissal

Westwood Regional School District: Early dismissal

Essex County

Belleville Public Schools: Single session early dismissals

Bloomfield School District: Half-day schedule

Verona Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Hudson County

Jersey City Public Schools: Early dismissal at 12:45 p.m.

Mercer County

Hamilton Public Schools: One session day — High school students will be dismissed at 12:04 p.m., middle school students will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m. and elementary school students will be dismissed at 1:15 p.m.

Trenton Public Schools: Reduced day schedule

Morris County

Hanover Park High School: Early dismissal schedule

Madison Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Montville Township Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule — MTHS dismisses at 11:25 a.m., Lazar M.S. dismisses at 12:40 p.m., elementary schools dismiss at 12:10 p.m.

Morris School District: Early dismissal schedule — schools will operate on a 4 hour 20 minute schedule. For full dismissal times, click here.

Netcong Elementary School: Early dismissal schedule

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Schools: Half day schedule for secondary schools, full day schedule for preschool and elementary

Passaic County

Clifton Public Schools: Early dismissal Schedule

Hawthorne Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Patterson Public Schools: Students to be dismissed at 1:10 p.m.

Wayne Township Schools: Minimal day schedule

Union County

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District: Single session day

Union Township Public Schools: Half-day schedule