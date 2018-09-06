Scorching heat prompts early dismissal at several NJ schools

NEW JERSEY — With a heat advisory in effect through the evening and temperatures expected to remain in the 90s, several New Jersey schools will dismiss their students early Thursday, Sept. 6.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of the tri-state area until 7 p.m. as heat index values will reach 100 degrees and humidity levels are expected to be high.
The following schools will be closing early Thursday:
Bergen County
Fort Lee Public Schools: Early dismissal
Hackensack Public Schools: Early dismissal at 12:30 p.m.
Hasbrouck Heights School District: Early dismissal
Lodi Public Schools: Half-day session
Midland Park Public Schools: 12:30 p.m. early dismissal
Norwood Public School: Early dismissal
Teaneck Public Schools: Half-day schedule
Tenafly Public Schools: Early dismissal
Ramsey School District: Minimum day schedule
Waldwick School District: Early dismissal
Westwood Regional School District: Early dismissal
Essex County
Belleville Public Schools: Single session early dismissals
Bloomfield School District: Half-day schedule
Verona Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule
Hudson County
Jersey City Public Schools: Early dismissal at 12:45 p.m.
Mercer County
Hamilton Public Schools: One session day — High school students will be dismissed at 12:04 p.m., middle school students will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m. and elementary school students will be dismissed at 1:15 p.m.
Trenton Public Schools: Reduced day schedule
Morris County
Hanover Park High School: Early dismissal schedule
Madison Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule
Montville Township Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule — MTHS dismisses at 11:25 a.m., Lazar M.S. dismisses at 12:40 p.m., elementary schools dismiss at 12:10 p.m.
Morris School District: Early dismissal schedule — schools will operate on a 4 hour 20 minute schedule. For full dismissal times, click here.
Netcong Elementary School: Early dismissal schedule
Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Schools: Half day schedule for secondary schools, full day schedule for preschool and elementary
Passaic County
Clifton Public Schools: Early dismissal Schedule
Hawthorne Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule
Patterson Public Schools: Students to be dismissed at 1:10 p.m.
Wayne Township Schools: Minimal day schedule
Union County
Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District: Single session day
Union Township Public Schools: Half-day schedule