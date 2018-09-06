School bus crashes outside Bronx school; 7 hospitalized

THE BRONX — Seven people were hospitalized after a school bus crashed outside a Bronx school on Thursday, according to officials.

The crash happened outside PS/MS 37 Bronx at 8:29 a.m., FDNY said. The school is located at Irwin Avenue and West 230th Street, bordering the Kingsbridge and Spuyten Duyvil neighborhoods.

A picture taken at the scene showed a school bus and silver car, both with a crushed hoods. The car appeared to have crashed into a pole.

Seven people were hospitalized, according to FDNY.

The ages of those hospitalized was not provided, and it is not known which vehicle they were inside.

PS/MS 37 teaches grades K-8, and started its school year Wednesday.