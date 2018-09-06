NYCHA residents demand answers after 3 workers suspended for alleged sex parties on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX -- Three supervisors have been suspended for 30 days without pay after allegations of sex parties on the job at the Throggs Neck Houses in the Bronx, according to city officials.

“Enough is enough,” chanted residents at a town hall meeting Thursday night.

Mold, lead paint, faulty boilers, leaky roofs, and now alleged sex parties on the job involving NYCHA staff -- residents want answers and their housing complex properly maintained.

“They’re not doing their job, they’re downstairs getting high and having sex parties," said Brenda Green, who’s been living at the Throggs Neck Houses for decades. "We want our neighborhood clean."

The entire 40-person staff at Throggs Neck Houses in the Bronx was reassigned over last month, and PIX11 has learned three supervisors have been suspended for 30 days without pay, the maximum allowed during an investigation.

“I don’t have a problem with people having orgies, I have problem with work not being done,” said Monique Johnson, president of the tenant association.

Nearly 100 residents who live at the Bronx housing development showed up for the town hall meeting to discuss the allegations, including Norman Ross who’s been living there since 1952.

“It is very disgusting, we pay our rent, clean our buildings, and they’re partying getting overtime for that, it’s terrible,” he said.

The City Department of Investigation is now looking into the allegations.

Still, according to elected officials at the meeting, workers who were abusing their power should face termination and incarceration.

“When you think it can’t get any worse it does,” said State Senator Jeff Klein.

The biggest upset at the meeting, NYCHA was a no-show.

Now they’re not here, not acceptable,” said Councilmember Mark Gjonaj.

A NYCHA spokesperson said their investigation is ongoing and they are partnering with the Department of Investigation, adding they will keep the tenants in the loop as best as they can.