MTA bus driver arrested for allegedly hitting, killing 81-year-old woman in Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — An MTA bus driver was arrested on suspicion of hitting and killing an 81-year-old woman with his bus in Brooklyn, police said Thursday.

Qing Yu Chen was crossing the street on Bay Parkway in a marked crosswalk when an MTA bus traveling west on Stillwell Avenue made a right turn and struck her at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Police initially reported the victim was 75 years old and said was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk.

Chen was taken to the hospital in critical condition with head trauma and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The bus driver, 62-year-old Audley Smith, was taken into custody and faces charges including failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.

PIX11 News has reached out to the MTA for comment.